Actress Adah Sharma has once again collaborated with Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. The teaser was unveiled today where we see Adah in the role of an IPS officer. She is seen dressed in khaki pants with a brown T-shirt and tying a scarf on her head. In the one-minute strong monologue, she introduces herself as an IPS officer, Neerja Madhvan who is at war against Naxals.
'Bastar' teaser opens with Adah Sharma’s character saying that more Indian soldiers have lost their lives due to insurgency than in conflicts with Pakistan. Her character is also slamming the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University for ‘celebrating’ the killing of Indian soldiers, and asks, “Where does this mentality come from?”
She also takes reference from the term ‘tukde-tukde gang’ and says, ''Bastar mai tukde karne ki saazish kar rahe hain ye Naxali aur unka saath rahe hain bade seheron main baithe left-liberals pseudo-intellectuals''. Towards the end of the monologue, Adah's character makes a strong statement saying that she will kill the leftists in the middle of the road and she doesn't fear to be hanged for it.
Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Adah wrote, “A story colored red with the blood of innocent people! Capture the untold story… Bastar – The Naxal Story. Teaser out now!(sic)''.
In my opinion, 'Bastar' seems to be another propaganda film by Vipul like his previous film, 'The Kerala Story'. Looking at the teaser of 'Bastar', we can get a hint that he is repeating the same strategy of his last offering. It looks like a politically charged film that is likely to ruffle several feathers. 'The Kerala Story' that released in 2023 was a blockbuster but it was slammed by a section of netizens and also celebs for being a 'propaganda film'. I just hope it doesn't face the same fate as Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' post his blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files'.
'Bastar' is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 5, 2024. Now, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.