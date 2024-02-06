In my opinion, 'Bastar' seems to be another propaganda film by Vipul like his previous film, 'The Kerala Story'. Looking at the teaser of 'Bastar', we can get a hint that he is repeating the same strategy of his last offering. It looks like a politically charged film that is likely to ruffle several feathers. 'The Kerala Story' that released in 2023 was a blockbuster but it was slammed by a section of netizens and also celebs for being a 'propaganda film'. I just hope it doesn't face the same fate as Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' post his blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files'.