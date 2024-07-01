Art & Entertainment

'Barzakh' Is Downright Experimental And I Love It: Fawad Khan

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan says he jumped at the opportunity to feature in the upcoming drama series "Barzakh" as he always wanted to attempt something "out of the ordinary".

Asim Abbasi, known for "Churails" and "Cake", has directed the show which reunites the actor with his "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" co-star Sanam Saeed. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

Khan said working on "Barzakh" was an amazing experience.

"I grew to love the people I was working with and it felt like being at home. After having seen Cake, when I was approached for 'Barzakh', I jumped at the opportunity. Asim’s work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary.

"Also, I've always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and Barzakh is nothing ordinary. It's downright experimental and I love it. Asim and Shailja are a power combo. They’ve tuned into each other's sensibilities and aesthetics. That makes the process all the more easier," the actor said in a statement.

According to the makers, "Barzakh" blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting, promising an unforgettable narrative. It will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

The trailer of the series, which was released on Monday, gives a sneak peek into the poignant journey of a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. "This unconventional event sparks emotional revelations and confrontations as family members gather, unsure whether to celebrate or intervene. As seen in the trailer, 'Barzakh' intricately weaves together folklore against the stunning Hunza Valley backdrop, revealing a mystical world where everyone is interconnected. Amidst the turmoil, a haunting question lingers: 'When all has withered, will love endure?'" read the official synopsis.

Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti also round out the cast. Khan also praised Abbasi and Kejriwal for leading the team ably.

"Under Asim & Shailja there are many other people who’ve made this journey memorable. Namely Zoobia, Hussain, Nabeel, Ariana, Yasser and last but not the least Waqas Hasan. "As a producer, how Waqas brought the story to life is nothing short of extraordinary, and his dedication to the craft is deeply inspiring. I’d like to keep the theme of the show a secret. It’s a family reunion under supernatural circumstances. That’s all I’ll say for now."

Working with Saeed after all these years is "still a comfort zone", he said about his "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" co-star.

"I enjoyed it and I believe in her skills. It always makes my job easy. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed the process of making it," he added.

Saeed said being part of "Barzakh" was an "immensely rewarding" experience. "As an actor, I'm constantly seeking roles that challenge me and offer a fresh perspective on storytelling. ‘Barzakh’ does just that, presenting a narrative that transcends conventional boundaries and delves into the realms of the mystical and the unknown. From the minute Asim narrated the story to me, I instantly knew that I had to be a part of this project," she said.

The series reunites the actor not only with Khan but also with Abbasi following their 2018 family comedy drama film "Cake".

"Asim has always been a person who tries to explore the unexplored, and this is why I have always been his fan. What excites me the most about this is reuniting with a stellar actor like Fawad and sharing the screen with Salman Shahid, Sajid Hasan and other Fawad who I've worked closely with in theatre. Shailja as a producer has been an absolute dream to work with as always. Now, with the global release of 'Barzakh', I cannot wait to take the viewers into the world of nowhere," Saeed added.

Starting July 19, the episodes of "Barzakh" will be available every Tuesday and Friday at 8 pm.

