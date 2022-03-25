Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bangarraju's Television Premiere To Feature A Special Song

The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, as well as Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty.

Bangarraju's Television Premiere To Feature A Special Song
Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 8:57 pm

Zee Telugu is all set to bring the father-son duo of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to TV screens with the channel premiere of ‘Bangarraju’ on 27th March at 5.30 PM.

Zee Telugu will also air a mashup song that has never been seen in theatres or on OTT, making it a one-of-a-kind offering for the fans and channel viewers. The channel collaborated with music director Anup Rubens to write and perform this song.

Related stories

Samantha Prabhu Posts Cryptic Message After Unfollow Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya On Instagram

Naga Chaitanya Confirms His OTT Debut, Will Be Seen in 'Dootha'

Naga Chaitanya ‘Never Imagined’ He’d Be A Part Of ‘Forrest Gump’s Adaptation

The movie, which emerged as the long-awaited box office hit of the year, weaves aspects of drama, top action, humour, and romance into the plot, making it an entertaining watch for the fans.

The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, as well as Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty.

Bangarraj is the sequel to 'Soggade Chinni Nayana.' In the sequel to the film, Sathemma (Ramya Krishnan) also dies and goes to heaven, but she sends Bangarraju (Nagarjuna) back to earth. She requests that Bangarraju put their grandson Chinna Bangarraju's (Naga Chaitanya) life on the proper track so that he is no longer lonely.

The tale revolves around Bangarraju's attempts to put things in line and whether or not he would be able to marry Chinna Bangarraju to Naga Lakshmi (Krithi Shetty).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akkineni Nagarjuna Naga Chaitanya Ramya Krishna Krithi Shetty Film Industry Film Film Actor Telugu Film Telugu Actors India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup