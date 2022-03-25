Bangarraju's Television Premiere To Feature A Special Song

Zee Telugu is all set to bring the father-son duo of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to TV screens with the channel premiere of ‘Bangarraju’ on 27th March at 5.30 PM.

Zee Telugu will also air a mashup song that has never been seen in theatres or on OTT, making it a one-of-a-kind offering for the fans and channel viewers. The channel collaborated with music director Anup Rubens to write and perform this song.

The movie, which emerged as the long-awaited box office hit of the year, weaves aspects of drama, top action, humour, and romance into the plot, making it an entertaining watch for the fans.

The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, as well as Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty.

Bangarraj is the sequel to 'Soggade Chinni Nayana.' In the sequel to the film, Sathemma (Ramya Krishnan) also dies and goes to heaven, but she sends Bangarraju (Nagarjuna) back to earth. She requests that Bangarraju put their grandson Chinna Bangarraju's (Naga Chaitanya) life on the proper track so that he is no longer lonely.

The tale revolves around Bangarraju's attempts to put things in line and whether or not he would be able to marry Chinna Bangarraju to Naga Lakshmi (Krithi Shetty).