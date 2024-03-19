Rapper and singer Badshah recently lashed out at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s fans during one of his recent stage performances. In several videos that have surfaced on social media platforms, Badshah is seen interacting with Honey Singh's fans.
It all started with Badshah getting distracted during his act after several people present in the crowd took Honey Singh's name to tease the 'Garmi' singer. Clearly, it did not go down well with Badshah, and the 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hai' instead took a dig at Honey Singh. He told the singer’s fans, "Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare.” Check it out here:
Advertisement
Well, it did not end there and after the video surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), Badshah and Honey Singh’s fans kicked off an ugly war on social media, and the two sides started tweeting in support of their favourite rapper-singer. While one fan wrote, "Ek honey Singh iske jeise 200 badshah kha Jaye," another fan commented. "Pehle ye khud to lyrics likhne seekhle," read a comment under one of the viral videos.
Reacting to the video, a third user wrote, "The crowd had it coming after continuous poking. Fandoms need to live and let live. concert me gaye ho enjoy karo nahi hum toh attention seek karege."
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, both Badshah and Honey Singh were a part of the same band, Mafia Mundeer, which also had Raftaar. After the band broke up, they did not make an appearance together. In fact, when Badshah came up with a song ‘Gone Girl’ in 2023, fans thought that one of the lines in the track, "kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha”, was actually a dig at Honey Singh, who owing to personal issues, took a break from music. He announced his comeback with his album Honey 3.0 in 2022.
In one of his earlier interviews, Badshah has recalled working with Honey Singh, and said, "Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out, Get Up Jawani... We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centred. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."