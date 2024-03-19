In one of his earlier interviews, Badshah has recalled working with Honey Singh, and said, "Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out, Get Up Jawani... We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centred. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."