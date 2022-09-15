Avika Gor: I Don’t Take Social Media Seriously

Avika Gor is fond of social media. It gives her a way to connect with her fans. The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor is also comfortable posting a lot of things about her work, personal life, workouts and diet online.

“I also share a lot of things about my family and dog. I think I’m pretty much comfortable with social media, and especially Instagram, to be honest,” she adds.

About taking short breaks from social media, she explains, “I am just very easy with the whole idea of social media and being very regular with it. And the reason I take these breaks is because I don't take it very seriously, and don't want this to be the only focus of my life.”

As a celebrity on social media, Avika does not feel anxious looking at the number of follower count or engagement on her posts. She says, “It doesn't really matter to me. I was doing good work even before I was on Instagram and I am doing good work even now. So, nothing much has changed because of social media in my life.”

The pressure of social media is so much that people are getting obsessed with it. “I understand that people have made careers out of social media. Good for them, God bless them. At the end of the day, I understand that as actors we do not have to depend on social media. But, I don’t think social media is the be all and end all of everything. I believe that talent speaks more than the number of followers you have,” she adds.

Avika spends a limited time on social media browsing. “My screen time is less than one hour. I never overdo it. I definitely do have a habit of looking at what my friends are up to as that keeps me updated about their lives, that’s about it. As I said, I don’t take it seriously and therefore am not very active on it,” she says.

People also make personal and professional announcements on social media these days. Ask if she feels such content is great to involve fans in one’s life and is essential in today’s times, and she replies, “The main reason people have started to be on social media, especially actors, is because they got a chance to interact with their fans on both personal and professional levels. I think it is a good platform for us to just make one post and it reaches millions of people. The love and connection it helps us form with the audience, and the constructive feedback we get via comments and DMs help us learn. Today, anybody today can message me and tell me how they feel about my movie. So it’s crazy how available or approachable we actors have become, which is both a boon and a bane.”

Many find it difficult to keep it real on social media. “I try to do what my heart sees on social media. I have not faked things, ever. So, for me, it's not very tough to stay real. Everything is out there about my life, my dog, my family, my relationship, and my work. I have nothing to pretend. Also about how people show different sides of them and function on the surface level, I think that's what's been happening for a very long time. It happens in both the real and virtual worlds. People try to be their best version everywhere and in the process sometimes go overboard. So unless you know the reality you can't really judge anything or anyone. For me, it's been very easy to just be out there the way I am, and I will continue to do the same,” she wraps up.