Aruna Irani, Alok Nath To Unite For TV Show On the Lines Of 'Raja Babu'

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 3:39 pm

Popular veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are in talks to unite for an upcoming television show, tentatively titled 'Sansaar', which will be on the lines of the 1994 movie 'Raja Babu' with Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.

There has been no official statement from the makers or the actors. Aruna Irani was part of the original film.

A source said: "This will be a mega project produced by Balaji Telefilms. Popular actors Aruna Irani and Alok Nath will be seen essaying the lead roles.

"Pearl V. Puri will be seen in the role like Govinda, that will have many emotions like an obedient son, a romantic lover and a relaxed, carefree, uneducated individual. Mahika Sharma will be seen playing the character similar to Karisma Kapoor."

The movie directed by David Dhawan was the story of an orphan, who is adopted by a rich village couple. Later, he falls in love with a city girl but she walks out on him on after learning that he is not as sophisticated as he portrays himself to be.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aruna Irani Alok Nath Raja Babu Indian TV Show New Show
