Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai

Actor Arslan Goni has established himself as an artist through various shows. However, things have not been a cake walk for him. The actor reveals that he was able to follow his dreams and walk through the hardships only because of the support of his family.



Talking about the initial challenges in the city, he adds, “Getting a house was the first thing. A Kashmiri Muslim getting a house is the quite difficult and it was the initial challenge I faced. It took me a lot of time to get what I wanted.”



Though he loves Mumbai, Goni misses his family and his hometown Bhaderwah, Jammu. “That’s why I visit my home and Kashmir often, at least 3-4 times every year. All actually depends upon my family, wherever they are, I go there,” he shares.



The actor, who's the cousin brother 'Bigg Boss' contestant Aly Goni is also an actor, says his family's support has helped him sail through the turbulent times.



"They've (his parents) supported me throughout and didn't have issues with what I'm doing and how much time I’m taking to make my decisions. My parents, my sister have always respected my choices. I'm extremely happy to have such a good and kind family. I left Kashmir when I was 8 years old. I went to boarding school. After finishing 12th I came to Mumbai to study law," says the actor.





Known for his work in web series 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hun' and has been part of films such as 'Jia Aur Jia' and 'Kirayenama'. The actor not just looks up to Indian actors for inspiration but also takes keen interest in global cinema.



"Good performances always inspire me. From Daniel Day-Lewis to Irrfan Khan to Leonardo DiCaprio..., I like them all. There are so many names that come to my mind. Every time I see them I am like ‘Oh wow, this kind of performance is something that I also want to give, someday hopefully I will be able to’," he says.



The actor adds, "As an actor what happens is that most of the times when you're watching someone's work as an actor yourself you know that okay this is what he is going to do next but then there are few actors who do things you don't even expect them to do. Those performances amaze you, make you think. This expression on Ranbir Kapoor's face in the song titled 'Kun Faya Kun', that expression still haunts me. What state of mind that actor was in at that point of time is something that I want to know. That scene was brilliant."