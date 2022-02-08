Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai

The actor says that it is not easy for a Kashmiri Muslim to get a house easily in the city of dreams.

Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai
Actor Arslan Goni

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 12:57 am

Actor Arslan Goni has established himself as an artist through various shows. However, things have not been a cake walk for him. The actor reveals that he was able to follow his dreams and walk through the hardships only because of the support of his family.

Talking about the initial challenges in the city, he adds, “Getting a house was the first thing. A Kashmiri Muslim getting a house is the quite difficult and it was the initial challenge I faced. It took me a lot of time to get what I wanted.”
 
Though he loves Mumbai, Goni misses his family and his hometown Bhaderwah, Jammu. “That’s why I visit my home and Kashmir often, at least 3-4 times every year. All actually depends upon my family, wherever they are, I go there,” he shares.

The actor, who's the cousin brother 'Bigg Boss' contestant Aly Goni is also an actor, says his family's support has helped him sail through the turbulent times.

"They've (his parents) supported me throughout and didn't have issues with what I'm doing and how much time I’m taking to make my decisions. My parents, my sister have always respected my choices. I'm extremely happy to have such a good and kind family. I left Kashmir when I was 8 years old. I went to boarding school. After finishing 12th I came to Mumbai to study law," says the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)



Known for his work in web series 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hun' and has been part of films such as 'Jia Aur Jia' and 'Kirayenama'. The actor not just looks up to Indian actors for inspiration but also takes keen interest in global cinema.

"Good performances always inspire me. From Daniel Day-Lewis to Irrfan Khan to Leonardo DiCaprio..., I like them all. There are so many names that come to my mind. Every time I see them I am like ‘Oh wow, this kind of performance is something that I also want to give, someday hopefully I will be able to’," he says.

The actor adds, "As an actor what happens is that most of the times when you're watching someone's work as an actor yourself you know that okay this is what he is going to do next but then there are few actors who do things you don't even expect them to do. Those performances amaze you, make you think. This expression on Ranbir Kapoor's face in the song titled 'Kun Faya Kun', that expression still haunts me. What state of mind that actor was in at that point of time is something that I want to know. That scene was brilliant."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arslan Goni Indian Television Industry Main Hero Boll Raha Hun Aly Goni Mumbai City Struggle Of Actors
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Producer Manish Shah Opens Up On Halting The Theatrical Release Of The Film's Hindi-Dubbed Version

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Producer Manish Shah Opens Up On Halting The Theatrical Release Of The Film's Hindi-Dubbed Version

Anand Deverakonda's Upcoming Action Movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha' Launched

Theatres Shutting Down Proves To Be A Boon For Marathi Films; But Will This Sustain?

Tom Holland: 'I Got Hit By A Car 17 Times'

Tom Holland: Andrew Garfield Regained Fans' Trust With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Lanuches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title