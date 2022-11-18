Armaan Ralhan Birthday Special: 5 Drool-Worthy Pictures Of The Charmingly Stylish Actor

Armaan Ralhan is often praised for his sense of style. His pictures are proof of just how much of a style icon he is. Today, the ‘Befikre’ actor is turning a year older.

Celebrating his birthday, here are 5 pictures of him that his fans just cannot get enough of.

Uniform Look

Armaan Ralhan's looks as Squadron Leader Viraj will always top the list, this bts look of Armaan from his hit series Shoorveer definitely checkouts on the hot list. From the military outfit to the slick back army hair, Armaan looks nothing but dashing. The fans have showered Armaan with admiration for his look in the series.

All Whites Look

White is always in season and we all know it. Here is a ravishing all white look by Armaan, as he wears a plain white t-shirt paired with white ripped skinny jeans. This look is nothing but distinguished as it standsout in the most elegant way possible.

Gym Bod Look

Who doesnt love a good gym bod look? Armaan share his gym look as the artist is seen with a tonned body in his gym shorts, potraying a causual yet drool worth look. Armaan is known for his inclination towards fitness and his dedication towards gyming. This look of Armaan is nothing but an eye candy for all the fans and all the gymholics.

Sun-Kissed Look

Sun kissed Armaaan just hits different!! Nothing can beat a plain white Tshirt look with a comfy vibe. Armaan looks dreamy in his boyfriend fit as the fans have fallen heads over heals time again with Armaans sharp looks. The artists completes this look with a pair of shades and a dash of charm.

Casual Zipper Look

Armaan as a style icon has time and again shown us that offhand fashion is a must. Fans have claimed Armaan to be a handsome and personable individual with a charming personality. Armaan pulls off this blue zipper look with ease as his endearing smile steals it all.

Here’s wishing Armaan Ralhan a very Happy Birthday once again.