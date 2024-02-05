Are Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Back As A Couple?

Kim Kardashian’s life is nothing sort of an envy platform for every girl across the planet. The men she dates, the products she launches and the things she does, always keeps her in news. She is a darling of the media and fans love to read every bit of information about their favourite Kim Kardashian. The latest to hit the stands is that she and Odell Beckham Jr. are back together as the latest IT couple of H-Town.
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted at the pre-Grammy party thrown by Jay-Z. While they were not clicked hand-in-hand, the two were definitely seen attending the party around the same time, and so much so, they were even twinning in all-black attires. Unconfirmed reports even say that the two were caught by people having a private moment in the parking garage.
Kim Kardashian, however, was seen arriving with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Odell Beckham Jr. was however seen entering the party alone.
For the unversed, the reports of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. had been doing the rounds of social media since quite some time. Ever since they had been reported to have been ‘hanging out casually’ in September 2023, they have been linked. They had been attending each other’s birthday parties, which also added fuel to the fire. However, in the past month or so, there had been no reports of the two being together. But now, with the two attending the same party, it’s sort of reigniting the flames of the fire.
Will the two decide to come out in the open anytime soon? Or will they try to keep things under wraps for the time being and come out when they have some big announcement? Well, let’s wait and watch.