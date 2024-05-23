Art & Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Their Age Gap

Arbaaz and Shura exchanged wedding vows on December 24, last year. It was an intimate ceremony with only their family members and close ones in attendance.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan
info_icon

Actor Arbaaz Khan had earlier faced the question of 'huge age gap' between him and his wife Shura Khan. Earlier, he addressed it and now Shura has also opened up about their age gap. 

On Wednesday, Shura, who is a celebrity makeup artist, did an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instafam. During the session one user asked her, "What's the age and height difference between you and your husband Arbaaz Khan?" To which Shura replied, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number." When an Instagram user asked her about her first date with Arbaaz, she said, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." On being asked about one quality she likes in her husband. Shura replied, "He's very loving and respectful". She also revealed that it was the 'Dabangg' actor who proposed to her first.

Shura Khans posts
Shura Khan's posts Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier, while talking about the age gap between him and Shura, Arbaz told Indian Express, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life.''

He further said, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”

Arbaaz Khan with wife Shura Khan
Arbaaz Khan with wife Shura Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Arbaaz and Shura exchanged wedding vows on December 24, last year. It was an intimate ceremony with only their family members and close ones in attendance.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death
  2. Thane: Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory, 10 Fire Tenders On Spot, 30 Evacuated
  3. Gang Rape Surfaces After Three Decades, Brothers Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
  4. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Police Defers Questioning Of Kejriwal's Parents
  5. Tension Prevails In Assam's Lakhimpur After Death Of Accused In Police Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later
  2. Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role
  3. Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
  5. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Indians Get One Final Chance To Book Paris Ticket
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  4. Atalanta Winning UEFA Europa League Is A 'Fairytale', Says Gian Piero Gasperini
  5. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  2. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
  3. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. Hygiene Horror: McDonald’s Worker Caught Drying Mop Under Fries Warmer
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'China Thrashed Us When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst,' Says PM Modi
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final