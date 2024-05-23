Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Their Age Gap

On Wednesday, Shura, who is a celebrity makeup artist, did an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instafam. During the session one user asked her, "What's the age and height difference between you and your husband Arbaaz Khan?" To which Shura replied, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number." When an Instagram user asked her about her first date with Arbaaz, she said, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." On being asked about one quality she likes in her husband. Shura replied, "He's very loving and respectful". She also revealed that it was the 'Dabangg' actor who proposed to her first.