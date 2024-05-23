Arbaaz Khan's Wife Shura Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Their Age Gap

Actor Arbaaz Khan had earlier faced the question of 'huge age gap' between him and his wife Shura Khan. Earlier, he addressed it and now Shura has also opened up about their age gap.
On Wednesday, Shura, who is a celebrity makeup artist, did an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her Instafam. During the session one user asked her, "What's the age and height difference between you and your husband Arbaaz Khan?" To which Shura replied, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number." When an Instagram user asked her about her first date with Arbaaz, she said, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." On being asked about one quality she likes in her husband. Shura replied, "He's very loving and respectful". She also revealed that it was the 'Dabangg' actor who proposed to her first.
Earlier, while talking about the age gap between him and Shura, Arbaz told Indian Express, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life.''
He further said, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”
Arbaaz and Shura exchanged wedding vows on December 24, last year. It was an intimate ceremony with only their family members and close ones in attendance.