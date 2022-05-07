Saturday, May 07, 2022
AR Rahman Shares Beautiful Video From His Daughter Khatija And Riyasdeen's Wedding Reception

Khatija Rahman, the daughter of singer AR Rahman, married her boyfriend Riyasdeen.

Updated: 07 May 2022 2:51 pm

Music composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija married audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. On Friday, the musician released a video from Khatija Rahman and Mohamed's reception ceremony on his Instagram feed. He captioned the video "Khatija and Riaz's reception." The newlyweds seem gorgeous in the video, with Khatija Rahman wearing maroon ethnic attire and her spouse wearing a blue sherwani. The couple posed with their relatives and friends for the image. We can also observe a unique classical performance during their reception near the end of the video, according to a report by NDTV Movies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, the Grammy Award-winning composer tweeted a family photo from Khatija Rahman and Mohamed's wedding and said, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thank you in advance for your good wishes and love". AR Rahman's late mother is also seen in the family image. Soon after he published the post, his business buddies swamped the comment area with warm wishes. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Hearty congrats @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the lovely couple," whilst filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Congratulations.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Khatija Rahman also uploaded a lovely image on her Instagram profile and titled it "The most awaited day in my life. I'm married to @riyasdeenriyan." Khatija Rahman donned an off-white ethnic attire to the wedding, while Mohamed looked handsome in an off-white sherwani.

Khatija Rahman is a singer-musician who has worked on a few songs, including Rock a Bye Baby from ‘Mimi’, starring Kriti Sanon.

