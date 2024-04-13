Art & Entertainment

Anu Aggarwal Quashes Rumours Of Getting Cosmetic Surgeries Done To Her Face: This Face Is 100% Natural

Anu Aggarwal quashed rumours of getting cosmetic procedures done to her face. Here's what she said.

Instagram
Anu Aggarwal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Former model Anu Aggarwal shot to fame with her debut film – ‘Aashiqui’ (1990). She shared the screen with Rahul Roy, and she became an overnight sensation. She became one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. However, she got involved in a road accident which left her with life-altering injuries, including severe damage to her face. Following the accident, it was rumoured that Aggarwal got surgeries done on her face. Recently, the actor spoke up about this and denied getting any cosmetic procedures.

In a conversation with Bollywood Now, Anu Aggarwal denied going under the knife to repair the facial injuries that she had suffered during the accident. She thanked God for her facial features. She said, “Please, I have not undergone any surgeries on my face. This face is 100% natural. And I think that's the grace of God. I am so grateful for it, and I believe that at the end of the day, where will you stop changing? If you change one thing, another mistake will happen.”

Aggarwal continued, “What's natural about your look is the best; nothing can be better than that. So, when people think about changing this and fixing that, they will first fix their nose, then they'll think their forehead doesn't look right because the nose has been fixed. So, they'll fix the forehead, and when the forehead is fixed, then they'll think about fixing their cheeks. So, you know, there is no end.”

The actor was last seen in ‘Return Of Jewel Thief’ (1996). Reports mention that after being away from the cameras for almost 25 years, she is planning to make a comeback.

