Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' Inspires Karamm Rajpal In 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'

Post the leap in the show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', Karamm Rajpal has donned a completely different look, inspired by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's iconic character in the classic film 'Lamhe'.

The show revolves around the love story of Rajneesh (Karamm) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). It has lept forward by 18 years, following a tragic accident, and Rajneesh, who has managed to survive the accident is oblivious that the love of his life (Poornima) has reincarnated as Poonam.