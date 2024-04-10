Anil Kapoor Reveals Wife Sunita Paid His Bills When He Didn’t Have Enough Money To Buy Food

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most successful stars in the industry. But in the past, he went through lots of struggles in his career. At an event of a detergent brand, the actor opened up about his wife, Sunita Kapoor, who financially supported him when he had no money. Anil and Sunita have been together for 50 years.
The 'Fighter' actor was joined by his daughter Sonam Kapoor in the interview which was taken by Neha Dhupia. Anil said, “In my life, when I first met Sunita 50 years ago… When I met her, obviously, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. It’s not only about doing household jobs."
He added, "There were times when I couldn’t afford certain things, but I didn’t have to tell her. She would automatically… travelling, going out for meals, sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. Automatically, she knows that of course, I don’t have the money to pay the bill. So, she quickly slips some money out of her bag, and before I can come to know, she’s already paid the bill.”
Sonam, teasing her father said that her mother still pays the bills. Reacting to it, Anil said that she was taking revenge. He also said that partners should share each other's load in a relationship without making it obvious.
For the unversed, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married on May 19, 1984. They are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
On the work front, Anil was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' that hit the screens in January 2024. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan