Anil Kapoor Recalls Working With Vikram Gokhale In 1989 Film 'Eeshwar': A Great Actor Of Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who died on November 26 in a Pune hospital, was not only one of the most well-known faces in Marathi theatre and cinema but was also respected for his work in Hindi films. Soon after his demise, several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Ravi Kishen mourned Vikram Gokhale’s death and paid their tributes on Twitter.

Actor Anil Kapoor also remembered the late actor and the ‘immense contribution’ he made to one of the films closest to his heart.

Vikram Gokhale and Anil Kapoor had worked together in the film Eeshwar (1989). Recalling his experience of working with the late actor, Anil Kapoor shared some pictures from the film featuring the two, and wrote, "I had the honour and privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films which is very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense. Had a great time working with him, he was a great actor of Indian cinema, respected and immensely admired theatre and star actor in Marathi cinema. Always looked forward to his performances in films I have seen. His absence will be felt dearly. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, who had worked with Vikram Gokhale in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.” Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to mourn the death of the veteran actor; he tweeted along with a series of broken heart emojis, “Vikram Gokhale!”

Earlier this week, after rumours about Vikram's death surfaced online, the late actor’s family denied them and shared updates about his health. He died on Saturday afternoon. Vikram Gokhale was a noted actor in Marathi theatre and cinema, as well as in Hindi films, where he acted in movies such as Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015), Hichki (2018), and Mission Mangal (2019).