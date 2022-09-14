Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Ananya Panday Poses For A Selfie With 'New Best Friend’ Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him ‘DostAstra’

Ananya Panday has shared selfies with Ranbir Kapoor on social media and called him her new best friend. 

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:06 pm

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has now shared selfies with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The two are seen smiling in the pictures and it seems it is from one of their shoots. While Ananya is seen adorning an ethnic suit, Ranbir can be spotted wearing a sherwani in the black and white pictures.

Captioning the photos, Ananya wrote, “new day, new shoot, new best friend”. She also used the hashtag #dostastra on the post. One of her fans wrote, “Wow you have already moved on to new movie shooting", while another commented, “This picture made my day.” 

Check it out:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She also shared pictures on social media from her recent holiday in Italy, thereby, keeping her fans hooked. Next up, she will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Brahmastra’, alongside Alia Bhatt. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the film released on September 9 this year, and the actor is basking in the glory of the film’s success. 

‘Brahmastra’ was released in other languages apart from Hindi, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, apart from starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna as well.

