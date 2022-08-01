Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amyra Dastur To Make Her Debut In Punjabi Films With 'Furteela'

Actor Amyra Dastur on Saturday said she will be making her foray into Punjabi cinema with the upcoming movie "Furteela".

Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 4:46 pm

Directed by Amar Hundal, the coming-of-age film also stars popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill.

Dastur, known for acting in Hindi films such as "Kaalakaandi”, “Rajma Chawal” and "Judgementall Hai Kya", said she is thrilled about her debut Punjabi film.

"I love to do something that is about people my age and shows the problems that youth face today. I'm having a great time filming the project," the 29-year-old actor said in a statement.

Dastur said her aim is to act in movies across various languages and be a pan-India actor.

"I aspire to become a pan-Indian star, which is the whole point of the attraction. We have had this whole regional thing going on for so long, but now, especially in this industry. People are open to making a wide variety of films," she added. 

Related stories

Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah From Bollywood Dance School U.K. Mark Their Step Into Punjabi Film Industry With ‘Sher Bagga’ 

Punjabi Film 'Shooter' On Notorious Gangster Sukha Kahlwan Gets Release Date 2 Years After Amarinder Singh Banned It

Watch: Jassie Gill Shares His Experience Of Working In 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amyra Dastur Hindi Film Industry Indian Film Industry Pan India Film Pan India Cinema Punjabi Film Industry Amar Hundal Rajma Chawal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video