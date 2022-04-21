Ever since his debut in 1970s, Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has ruled the hearts. He still remains to be one of the busiest actors. Bachchan also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He took to it on April 21 and surprised his fans with a collage of pictures of him performing kicks. Actor Boman Irani is seen watching the actor with stunned expressions, accoridng to NDTV.

Big B mentions in his caption that actor Tiger Shroff inspired him to attempt the kicks. Shroff is known for his action and acrobatic skills. The comments below the post were flooded. Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan dropped in a tiger and biceps emoji. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda replied with laugh and clap emojis.

Actor Rohit Bose commented, “Amit ji the day someone comes even close to the Aakhri Rasta kick to break down the door, I'll retire and move to the mountains.”

Shroff also reposted the message and addressed the fact that the legendary actor spoke generous words for him. Bachchan will also be seen in ‘Runway 34’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘Project K’.