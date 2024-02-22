Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks On Him And Aishwarya Rai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai have sparked controversy. At a rally, he targeted PM Narendra Modi over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya last month, and pointed out the absence of Dalits, other backward classes, and even the President at the event. He took the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as he questioned the absence of members from the lower castes.
Amitabh, now in a cryptic post seemingly reacted to Rahul's remark. He took to his X platform (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “T 4929 – time for work out .. mobility of the body .. flexibility of the mind .. all else can wait ..”
Big B also shared a blog post revealing that he was travelling for work after a long haul. “Work travel after long .. absence from the base after long .. not being able to be at the GOJ on the Sunday after long .. feels incomplete .. BUT .. Life goes on ..” he wrote.
Mr Bachchan further wrote, “And the desire to continue should never fade .. or so the pundits and the wise keep advising .. and the reality is something else .. but still we linger and make effort .. and with the push and support of the wellwishers .. You all are relentless , filled with the grace and energy that walks beside me .. giving me hope and courage .. May I live up to it .. is the prayer .. ever .. My love and my gratitude .. always''.
As per reports, Rahul, at the rally of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said, “By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country’s 73 percentage of people has no importance''. He added, “Aishwarya will be seen dancing and Bachchan saab will do a Balle Balle!”
He has been highly criticised for his statement. Even, singer Sona Mohapatra called him out on social media.