Allu Arjun Fined For Violating Traffic Rules In Hyderabad

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was reportedly been embroiled in legal trouble, over breaking some traffic rules. Recently, the actor has been fined by the Hyderabad Police after he reportedly violated traffic rules.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Arjun was asked to pay a fine for violating the rules. The actor’s Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV had tinted glass, which is not allowed. For the same, the actor had to pay Rs 700 as a fine. According to reports, the actor’s car was stopped by the traffic police on a busy road in Hyderabad for the tinted window shields.

On the work front, the actor, who is still basking in the success of his film ‘Pushpa’, is already shooting for the second part. The first part was a massive hit and fans are eagerly waiting for the second part to come out soon. According to reports, the makers want to have a theatrical release and are preparing for the same.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film promises some heavy action sequences as well. An elaborate sequence between Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil’s character, the villain Shekhawat, is being planned. “Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

‘Pushpa’ was loved by the audience. In fact, the Hindi version of the film collected more than Rs 100 crores at the box-office. Actors, as well as fans, took to social media to share reels and posts about the film and appreciate every part of it.