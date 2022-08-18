All About Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' That Is In Race For Oscar Nominations In 3 Categories

Nani and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' is in the run for Oscar nominations in three different categories- Periodic film, background score and classical cultural dance Indie film. The film will only be eligible for the award if it finds a place on the nomination list, reports news agency ANI.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also starred Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, and Rahul Ravindran. Co-produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment with music composed by Mickey J Meyer, the film was released to critical acclaim and impressive box-office numbers.

The film depicts the story of an aspiring filmmaker named Vasu (played by Nani), whose pursuit to make a perfect film, reminds him of his past life. Vasu remembers his previous life, in which he was a prolific writer named Shyam Singha Roy in Kolkata in the 1970s, who was in love with Rosie ( played by Sai Pallavi). The film was released in December 2021.

The film was announced in February 2020 and principal photography took place from December 2020 to July 2021 in Hyderabad and Kolkata. Production and release were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023, and the final vote will take place between March 2 and March 7, 2023.