All About Amala Paul's Investigative OTT Thriller 'Cadaver' That Is Getting Rave Reviews

The Amala Paul production follows the life of Bhadra, as she gets entangled in a high-profile murder mystery

Amala Paul in Cadaver
Amala Paul in Cadaver (Instagram/Amala Paul)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:18 am

Actor Amala Paul is currently seen in 'Cadaver', a crime thriller film that has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and is helmed by Anoop Panicker. Amala is seen in the role of a police surgeon in the project that is scripted by Abhilash Pillai. 

"Cadaver is the most interesting character I have played so far. The voice of the story is intense and it demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role," Paul said of her lead role in an interview recently.

One could see Amala opting for a pixie cut hairdo and she didn't use the wig but opted to go all natural and chopped off for hair to look more authentic as a character. The Amala Paul production follows the life of Bhadra, as she unwittingly gets entangled in a high-profile murder mystery. When a prominent hospital director from Chennai is brutally attacked and murdered, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal (Harish Uthaman) is made in charge and Bhadra’s help is sought, reports The Film Companion.

Earlier this week, the actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. "The wait is almost over! I'm elated to announce, 'Cadaver' - my first ever production - soon to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. It's an absolute pinch me moment," she posted.

Apart from Amala Paul, the film features Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Trigun, Athulya Ravi, Rithwika, Vinod Sagar, Jaya Rao, Vaishnavi Pillai, Pasupathi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Pushparaj and Velu Prabhakar.

The film, has cinematography by Aravind Singh and editing by San Lokesh.

Amala Paul
