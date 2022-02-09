Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With Allu Arjun After ‘Pushpa:The Rise’

Actress Alia Bhatt is more than glad to work with Tollywood actor Allu Arjun if given a chance.

Alia Bhatt recently said that she wants to work with Allu Arjun. Instagram

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 1:48 pm

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently said that her family has become fans of actor Allu Arjun after watching ‘Pushpa:The Rise’ and that they want Bhatt to work with the ‘Pushpa’ actor in the future.

Bhatt has also expressed her desire to work with Allu Arjun. As reported by Times Of India, she said, “My entire family has watched ‘Pushpa’ and has become fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him."

Actor Anupam Kher had previously appreciated the film and indicated his willingness to collaborate with Allu Arjun again in the future. The veteran actor lauded the film and the actor on his social media account.

Bhatt is currently gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which will finally hit theatres on February 25. It will also have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in Telugu on February 25th.

The film will also star actors Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor, and Indira Tiwari, and is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The actress will be seen in a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’. She has shared the screen space with South’s superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR and has been paired opposite Ram Charan as his love interest ‘Sita’. Bhatt will also be seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ in which she is paired opposite actor and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film also starss Amitabh Bachchan and Naga Chaitanya.

