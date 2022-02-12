Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt: I Am Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating after they began filming filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’

Alia Bhatt: I Am Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram - @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 9:55 pm

Bollywood couple actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been quite the talk of the town. They began dating after they began filming filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’. Although they initially kept their relationship under wraps, the couple has since become outspoken about their relationship. While the fans of both the actors are getting anxious on when the couple would tie the knot, Bhatt in an interview confessed that she is already married to Kapoor.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the actress confessed that she has already been married to Kapoor for years in her head. The couple did not host any secret wedding or elope anywhere. It was just a sweet gesture from Bhatt’s side to express her love and commitment to her beau.

Related stories

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Photography Skills

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Vacation Pic Goes Viral On Social Media

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Kapoor had previously revealed in an explosive interview with Rajeev Masand that the wedding would have already taken place if the pandemic hadn't intervened, “It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives.”

Since then, Kapoor has been openly declaring his love for Bhatt, even going down on one knee to ask 'humari shaadi kab hogi Alia?' on public demand.

The couple has blessings from both the Bhatt and the Kapoor families who are eager on the union.

Bhatt will be next seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is set to release on February 25.

Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ is set to release on July 22 this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia-Ranbir Marriage Gangubai Kathiawadi Shamshera Brahmastra India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Reveals The Name Of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Reveals The Name Of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Fans Spot Deepika Padukone's Sister, Anisha Padukone, In 'Gehraiyaan'

Explainer: Why Telugu Film Industry Is Unhappy With Andhra Pradesh Government's Fixed Price Cap On Movie Tickets

‘Badhaai Do’ Movie Review: Topical And Entertaining Yet Unable To Keep You Hooked Throughout

Mumbai Sanskriti Music Festival Begins on February 11

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South