Alia Bhatt: I Am Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood couple actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been quite the talk of the town. They began dating after they began filming filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’. Although they initially kept their relationship under wraps, the couple has since become outspoken about their relationship. While the fans of both the actors are getting anxious on when the couple would tie the knot, Bhatt in an interview confessed that she is already married to Kapoor.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the actress confessed that she has already been married to Kapoor for years in her head. The couple did not host any secret wedding or elope anywhere. It was just a sweet gesture from Bhatt’s side to express her love and commitment to her beau.

Kapoor had previously revealed in an explosive interview with Rajeev Masand that the wedding would have already taken place if the pandemic hadn't intervened, “It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives.”

Since then, Kapoor has been openly declaring his love for Bhatt, even going down on one knee to ask 'humari shaadi kab hogi Alia?' on public demand.

The couple has blessings from both the Bhatt and the Kapoor families who are eager on the union.

Bhatt will be next seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is set to release on February 25.

Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ is set to release on July 22 this year.