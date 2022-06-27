Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Be Parents; Actress Announces Pregnancy Saying 'Baby Arriving Soon'

Actress Alia Bhatt has taken to social media to announce her pregnancy. The actress got hitched to actor Ranbir Kapoor a few months back. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon (sic)."

She revealed the pregnancy by sharing a picture from the hospital where she is lying on the bed for sonography whereas Ranbir Kapoor is sitting by her side as a supportive husband. She shared another picture of a family of lions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's friends from the industry took to the post to share wishes for the couple's baby announcement. Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy and many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple on the pregnancy.



For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018. The two got married on April 14.