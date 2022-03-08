Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Left In Tears As Cleo Passes Away

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media to post heartwarming notes as their beloved Cleo passed away.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 4:30 pm

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media to reveal that their Geman Shepherd dog, Cleo, had passed away. Both of them took to their Instagram and Twitter respectively to share heartbreaking notes and also shared glimpses with their pet.

The actor shared two photos of Cleo and wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you (sic)."

Khanna shared a video of brushing Cleo and wrote, "Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does (sic)."

The actor will be seen soon in the upcoming movie ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film will release in theatres on March 18. He also has films like 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Oh My God 2', and many other projects in the pipeline.

