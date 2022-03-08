Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Left In Tears As Cleo Passes Away

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna took to social media to reveal that their Geman Shepherd dog, Cleo, had passed away. Both of them took to their Instagram and Twitter respectively to share heartbreaking notes and also shared glimpses with their pet.

The actor shared two photos of Cleo and wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you (sic)."

They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you. pic.twitter.com/N5VaZnM7hj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2022

Khanna shared a video of brushing Cleo and wrote, "Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does (sic)."

