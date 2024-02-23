Ajay Devgn Admits Having Supernatural Experiences During Outdoor Shoots

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed films like 'Shivaay' and 'Bholaa', incorporating themes around Lord Shiva, has confessed that he has had supernatural experiences.

The actor spoke to the media on Thursday and shared that during the initial 10-12 years of his career, he did experience supernatural occurrences. However, he didn't get into the nitty-gritty of those experiences.