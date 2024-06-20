Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'

Ahead of this milestone, actor Jameel Khan, who portrayed Sardaar Khan's friend in the film, shared an anecdote from the famous S.P. office scene. The actor spoke with IANS and recalled how Satyakam Anand, who played Vidhayak J.P. Singh, was injured during an altercation at the scene. Jameel told IANS: "Most of the time, it happens that Anurag Kashyap doesn’t give you the time to prepare, he wants to see how you react spontaneously to a situation while you are in the character. I was in the moment, reacting to the situation. In the sequence where I say, ‘Aur hamau jaayenge ab toh (I’ll go to the jail now)’, and slap J.P. Singh, and he kind of fights back, Manoj Bajpayee told me, ‘Dekho mujh tak na aa paaye ye (make sure he doesn’t reach me)’.”