After Texas School Shooting, 'Stranger Things' Receives A 'Graphic Violence' Warning Ahead Of Season 4

In the aftermath of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Netflix put a warning label on the Season 4 premiere of ‘Stranger Things.’ Only viewers in the United States will see the warning label.

Netflix added a warning to the Season 3 recap that runs before the first episode of Season 4 ahead of the Friday debut, according to a report by USA Today.

The card reads, "We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The warning "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children" has also been included in the description of the debut episode. Netflix added "disturbing images" to the show rating advisories as well.

‘Stanger Things’ is a science fiction drama. The series revolves around Indiana in the 1980s, where a group of young teens witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

The series is created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by 21 laps entertainment and Monkey Massacre. It stars actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Millie Bobbie Brown among others.

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ begins with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) as horrific things begin to happen in Hawkins, owing to the advent of a mystery person killing local teens.