After ‘Singham Again’ And ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn To Reportedly Feature In ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Post ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Raid 2’, it seems like Ajay Devgn will be making his return for another sequel, and it would be ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. The 2019 romantic comedy also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, and Ajay would be reprising his role in the sequel.
‘De De Pyaar De 2’ was announced on the official X handle of production house T-Series on Wednesday. “De De Pyaar De 2 will be released on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur and written by @tkjain85 and Luv Ranjan,” the production house posted. Luv will be making his return as the co-writer and co-producer, and the sequel would have a fresh director in Anshul Sharma. While it is believed that Ajay returns to the franchise, it is unsure if Tabu and Rakul will reprise their roles or not.
Directed by Luv Ranjan, ‘De De Pyaar De’ revolved around Aashish Mehra (Ajay), a 50-year-old NRI investor who gets into a live-in relationship with 27-year-old stripper Ayesha (Rakul). However, when he introduces her to his estranged family, ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and their kids, in India, he gets stuck between the two.
The film, co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, featured Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Sunny Singh, and Kumud Mishra, as well. It emerged as a hit and collected ₹143 crore at the box office. It was the directorial debut of Akiv Ali.
Albeit, before ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, Ajay also has Rohit Shetty's cop drama ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Raid 2’, also co-produced by T-Series. The actor was last seen in Vikas Bahl's ‘Shaitaan’, and will feature next in Amit R. Sharma's period football film ‘Maidaan’, apart from Neeraj Pandey's period romance ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, opposite Tabu.