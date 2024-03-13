After ‘Singham Again’ And ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn To Reportedly Feature In ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ was announced on the official X handle of production house T-Series on Wednesday. “De De Pyaar De 2 will be released on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur and written by @tkjain85 and Luv Ranjan,” the production house posted. Luv will be making his return as the co-writer and co-producer, and the sequel would have a fresh director in Anshul Sharma. While it is believed that Ajay returns to the franchise, it is unsure if Tabu and Rakul will reprise their roles or not.