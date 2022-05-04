Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Trailer To Release Soon

One of the most awaited films is actor Adivi Sesh’s biographical drama film ‘Major’. The film has been postponed many times earlier, but its makers just gave a big update regarding the trailer and even a glimpse video. Adivi shared the glimpse video on his social media and announced that the trailer will be out on May 9 in all languages.

The glimpse video has snippets from the sets, intense action sequences and romance. Over a minute long glimpse is enough to make the audiences eager for the trailer. The film is set to release on June 3.

The trailer of ‘Major’ was recently shown to only a selected number of people. However, from amongst those, it has received a positive review. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be released in Malayalam.

‘Major’ tells the story of 2008 Mumbai attacks brave soldier major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It takes audience on journey right from his childhood to the tragic day when he was martyred.

The Sony Pictures India, A+S Movies and Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment production will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair and Murali Sharma.