Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Trailer To Release Soon

After a long wait, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' will release on June 3. The makers have now announced the trailer release date and even shared a glimpse video.

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Trailer To Release Soon
Adivi Sesh Instagram/ @adivisesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 8:34 pm

One of the most awaited films is actor Adivi Sesh’s biographical drama film ‘Major’. The film has been postponed many times earlier, but its makers just gave a big update regarding the trailer and even a glimpse video. Adivi shared the glimpse video on his social media and announced that the trailer will be out on May 9 in all languages. 

Related stories

Adivi Sesh's 'Major': Makers Announce New Release Date

Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary

How The Success of 'Kshanam' Changed Adivi Sesh's Life

The glimpse video has snippets from the sets, intense action sequences and romance. Over a minute long glimpse is enough to make the audiences eager for the trailer. The film is set to release on June 3. 

The trailer of ‘Major’ was recently shown to only a selected number of people. However, from amongst those, it has received a positive review. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be released in Malayalam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

‘Major’ tells the story of 2008 Mumbai attacks brave soldier major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It takes audience on journey right from his childhood to the tragic day when he was martyred.

The Sony Pictures India, A+S Movies and Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment production will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair and Murali Sharma. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adivi Sesh Prakash Raj Murali Sharma Major The Movie Revathi Nair Art And Entertainment Entertainment Upcoming Telugu Movie Adivi Sesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History