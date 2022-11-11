Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

As Dr Avinash Sabharwal in the show, Abhishek is suffering from dissociative identity disorder and kills people

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan Instagram/ @bachchan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 9:45 am

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is back in OTT space with 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' season 2 which sees him in the character of Avinash aka JJ. In one of the interviews, Abhishek addressed claims that allegedly stated that the show is stigmatizing mental health. 

Calling it unfair, Abhishek told Indian Express, “I completely disagree. People who have said that have no idea what they are talking about. There were four-five doctors that worked on the script, Mayank’s brother-in-law is a psychiatrist who works particularly in this disorder. That is of paramount importance to us, to be sensitive to mental health, especially to people with similar disorders.”

“This is just the part of the story and the character. It wasn’t a show to sensitize people about this and it never was the prime focus. It is extremely unfair. If we have to nitpick, I can find a problem with anything. You have to understand what the intention of the show is,” he added. Abhishek added that people who find it problematic are ‘wrong’ and ‘sensationalists’ who just want to say anything.

As Dr Avinash Sabharwal in the show, Abhishek is suffering from dissociative identity disorder and kills people. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the crime thriller also stars Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher. Responding to those who weren’t happy with the representation of mental health in the show, Abhishek said he is puzzled about the claims.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhishek Bachchan Breathe Into The Shadow Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Actor Amazon Prime Video Over The Top (OTT) Mental Health Abhishek Bachchan Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF