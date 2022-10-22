Abhishek Bachchan Called ‘Unemployed’ By A Troll, His Reply Is Winning Internet

Abhishek Bachchan has once again proved that he knows how to handle the troll game perfectly and one of his recent posts is a testimony of that. On Saturday, the actor responded to a person on Twitter, who said that he was ‘unemployed’.

Responding to a journalist who remarked about how many pages of supplements and advertisements a reader had to flip through on Saturday to get to the actual news in a newspaper, Abhishek wrote, “Do people still read newspapers??” . To this, the troll replied, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you.”

Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2022

Abhishek has been rather busy in the last few years, after taking a couple of years off to reassess his career. He has starred in films such as The Big Bull, Ludo, Dasvi, and Bob Biswas. He also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows, which will soon return for a new season.

On the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, which was also released on Saturday, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan said that she cannot handle the trolling that he has had to endure for over two decades. She said that it is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unfair’ that he is endlessly compared to their father, Amitabh Bachchan.