Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the Hindi remake of 'Forrest Gump' and was originally scheduled to release on April 14.

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again
Still From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:02 pm

Actor Aamir Khan's much anticipated project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been pushed back yet again. The Hindi remake of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks' ‘Forrest Gump’ was originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, but it will now hit the screens on August 11. On Tuesday (February 15), Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page posted a statement announcing the same.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide."

Related stories

From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To 'The Intern' - Much Awaited Remakes Of 2022

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Sticks To Baisakhi Release; 'RRR' Gets A New Date

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

The statement revealed that the reason of the delay was their inability to complete the film on time.

In the same statement, production house T-Series and filmmaker Om Raut were also thanked in for rescheduling ‘Adipurush's’ release date for them. The big-budget film starring actor Prabhas was set to hit theatres in August on the same day. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced by the producers.

Meanwhile, actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film ‘Jersey’ will now be released on April 14. The film was scheduled to be released in December, but many the movie was postponed two days prior to its release because of increasing Covid 19 cases.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, who co-starred with Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', have reunited for the film. With ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of actor Nagarjuna, will make his Bollywood debut.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Bollywood Upcoming Movies Adipurush Jersey Prabhas Shahid Kapoor India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

Scanty Payment To Monthly Work Days Being Less - Troubles Of The Bollywood Junior Artist

Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With 'RRR' Co-Star Jr. NTR Again

Dia Mirza Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Vaibhav Rekhi

Creativity From Chaos: How Anti-CAA, NRC Protests Inspired Art

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?