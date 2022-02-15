Actor Aamir Khan's much anticipated project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been pushed back yet again. The Hindi remake of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks' ‘Forrest Gump’ was originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, but it will now hit the screens on August 11. On Tuesday (February 15), Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page posted a statement announcing the same.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide."

The statement revealed that the reason of the delay was their inability to complete the film on time.

In the same statement, production house T-Series and filmmaker Om Raut were also thanked in for rescheduling ‘Adipurush's’ release date for them. The big-budget film starring actor Prabhas was set to hit theatres in August on the same day. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced by the producers.

Meanwhile, actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's film ‘Jersey’ will now be released on April 14. The film was scheduled to be released in December, but many the movie was postponed two days prior to its release because of increasing Covid 19 cases.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, who co-starred with Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', have reunited for the film. With ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of actor Nagarjuna, will make his Bollywood debut.