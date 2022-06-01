Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aaliyah Kashyap Responds To A Fan Asking Her About Star Kids Privilege

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter to popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently responded to a question from a fan asking about the privilege that star kids get.

Aaliyah Kashyap Responds To A Fan Asking Her About Star Kids Privilege
Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram/ @aaliyahkashyap

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 5:17 pm

Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap responded to a fan on Instagram who asked her about the ‘star kid’ privilege, on June 1. She was doing a Ask Me Anything session, when she replied to the fan and agreed that star kids do have some privileges. Kashyap is a social media influencer and also has her own YouTube channel.

Related stories

Abhay Deol Describes Dev D Director Anurag Kashyap As 'Gaslighter'

'Dobaaraa': Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap's Edgy Thriller’s Release Date Announced

Mandana Karimi Clarifies That Anurag Kashyap Is Not The 'Well-Known Director' She Was Dating

The fan had asked Kashyap,“Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?”. To this she replied by saying that she agrees 110% that they do. She then also addressed how that privilege could instead be used to work harder and prove that you belong to any industry that you are in. Check out the response below:

Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply
Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply Instagram

She continued the response in her next story as well, where she mentions she was never interested in acting. She then also pointed out that she also has some ‘unfair’ privileges, however, she wishes to become independent and talk about extremely important things like mental health. 

Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply
Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply Instagram

According to the Hindustan Times, Kashyap resides in Mumbai and has recently shifted to a new house. Last year, she had said that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California where she was studying. Then she mentioned that she wishes to build a career in fashion marketing.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aaliyah Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Star Kids Privileges Art And Entertainment Instagram Instagram Story Entertainment Aaliyah Kashyap India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 