Aaliyah Kashyap Responds To A Fan Asking Her About Star Kids Privilege

Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap responded to a fan on Instagram who asked her about the ‘star kid’ privilege, on June 1. She was doing a Ask Me Anything session, when she replied to the fan and agreed that star kids do have some privileges. Kashyap is a social media influencer and also has her own YouTube channel.

The fan had asked Kashyap,“Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?”. To this she replied by saying that she agrees 110% that they do. She then also addressed how that privilege could instead be used to work harder and prove that you belong to any industry that you are in. Check out the response below:

Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply Instagram

She continued the response in her next story as well, where she mentions she was never interested in acting. She then also pointed out that she also has some ‘unfair’ privileges, however, she wishes to become independent and talk about extremely important things like mental health.

Aaliyah Kashyap's Reply Instagram

According to the Hindustan Times, Kashyap resides in Mumbai and has recently shifted to a new house. Last year, she had said that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California where she was studying. Then she mentioned that she wishes to build a career in fashion marketing.