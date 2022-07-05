Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aahana Kumra Talks About Playing A Negative Character For The First Time

Aahana Kumra calls playing a negative character in 'Avrodh 2' "exciting" and says this show gave her a "unique" experience.

Aahana Kumra in 'Avrodh 2'
Aahana Kumra in 'Avrodh 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:14 am

Aahana Kumra, who plays an antagonist in the counter-insurgency action drama 'Avrodh 2', says that playing a negative role involves a risk because the audience either loves or just hates the character.

In the show, she plays an undercover agent who unleashes financial terrorism by pumping fake notes into the country. This is the first time that the actress, who first attracted notice in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', is playing a negative role.

"Playing a negative character is risky because people might just completely hate the character or after knowing the backstory, start loving her or show empathy to the character. 'Saman' is actually quite shrewd and mean. Of course, she has her reasons but she is really a dark-minded and yet very intelligent woman. I have played police officers earlier and other characters who are righteous. But this one was something I have never done, so it was exciting," she said.

While in the show the actress does not have any action scenes, she said, "There are a lot of scenes I have where I have no co-actor. It was only I am interacting on-camera...not having any co-star has its own challenges. So overall it was quite a unique experience for me," the actress said.

Kumra is known for delivering powerful performances in web series such as 'Rangbaaz', 'Bombers', 'Betaal' and 'Forbidden Love', and films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Yours Truly' and 'Khuda Haafiz'.

She is now shooting for an upcoming web series and has completed her schedule for veteran filmmaker and actress Revathi's next film, 'Salaam Venky', which also stars Kajol.

'Avrodh 2' is streaming on Sony LIV.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aahana Kumra Avrodh 2 Lipstick Under My Burkha Kajol Sony LIV Avrodh 2 Antagonist Bollywood Actress Aahana Kumra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum