Aahana Kumra Talks About Playing A Negative Character For The First Time

Aahana Kumra, who plays an antagonist in the counter-insurgency action drama 'Avrodh 2', says that playing a negative role involves a risk because the audience either loves or just hates the character.

In the show, she plays an undercover agent who unleashes financial terrorism by pumping fake notes into the country. This is the first time that the actress, who first attracted notice in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', is playing a negative role.

"Playing a negative character is risky because people might just completely hate the character or after knowing the backstory, start loving her or show empathy to the character. 'Saman' is actually quite shrewd and mean. Of course, she has her reasons but she is really a dark-minded and yet very intelligent woman. I have played police officers earlier and other characters who are righteous. But this one was something I have never done, so it was exciting," she said.

While in the show the actress does not have any action scenes, she said, "There are a lot of scenes I have where I have no co-actor. It was only I am interacting on-camera...not having any co-star has its own challenges. So overall it was quite a unique experience for me," the actress said.

Kumra is known for delivering powerful performances in web series such as 'Rangbaaz', 'Bombers', 'Betaal' and 'Forbidden Love', and films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Yours Truly' and 'Khuda Haafiz'.

She is now shooting for an upcoming web series and has completed her schedule for veteran filmmaker and actress Revathi's next film, 'Salaam Venky', which also stars Kajol.

'Avrodh 2' is streaming on Sony LIV.

[With Inputs from IANS]