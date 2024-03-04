AAFCA Special Achievement Awards: Jonathan Majors Comes Out After Assault Conviction; Jamie Foxx Attends After Illness Scare – View Pics

The who’s who of the Hollywood community came down for the African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards. The awards have been one of the most popular ones when it comes to African American actors in the film industry in the US. Fatima Robinson, Courtney B. Vance, Meagan Good, Tyrese Gibson, Hilary Swank, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Jamie Foxx, Nia Long and many others attended the luncheon kept for the award ceremony.

Jamie Foxx was seen accepting an award on stage and he looked oh-so-dapper. This was a rare occasion when he was spotted outside in the past year, ever since he opened up about having a mysterious illness. While on stage he seemed so happy and beamed with joy that his fans and followers are sure to get emotional.

Jonathan Majors was also present at the award luncheon. He was recently dropped from the Marvel franchise after he was convicted in an assault case. There are reports that suggest that he might be recast, but there are also rumours saying that the character of Kang, The Conqueror would entire be sidelined from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala luncheon: