66th Grammy Awards: SZA Paints The Stage Red In 'Kill Bill' Performance

Singer SZA, who has the most nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, painted the stage red with a perfect 'Kill Bill' performance.

The singer, dressed out in a black trenchcoat and wide-brimmed hat, opened with her smash hit “Snooze” off her sophomore album “SOS.” On a stage resembling a back alley replete with flaming garbage cans and a dumpster, she sang shrouded in shadow, brushing off a man who approached her at the song’s end.

The camera panned to a woman in the audience brandishing a sword, showing off her samurai skills on a table where Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét were seated.