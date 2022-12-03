Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
6 Pictures Of Boman Irani That Prove He Is A Devoted Family Man

Boman Irani has been garnering some great responses after his film ‘Uunchai’ got some great reviews. The actor also celebrated his birthday yesterday. Here’s taking a look at some of his pics which prove that he is a completely devoted family man.

Boman Irani
Here's Proof That Boman Irani Is A Full-On Family Man Instagram

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:40 pm

One of the most skilled and prolific actors of this generation, Boman Irani celebrated his birthday yesterday. The multi-talented performer, who has been in a number of blockbuster films, is always known for his great family values. This also reflects in all the roles that he plays onscreen. All of his characters have consistently made us fall in love with him.

Apart from being a talented actor, Boman Irani is a family man too and his Instagram is proof of it. Here are 6 adorable pictures of him with his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani posts this sweet photo of him playing pedicurist to his grandson. Our hearts are truly touched by the profound love and bond depicted in this image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani never misses an opportunity to spend time with his family. He shares this beautiful picture of himself with his family who’re leaving together for a trip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani shares a super adorable picture with Zenobia, his wife, proving they are major couple goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani posts an adorable family picture from their vacation where all of them are dressed in cute yellow clothes and appear to be having a good time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani and his family never fail to set high standards for families. On the occasion of his birthday, they were all wearing themed T-shirt World Awards, which serves as visual evidence of their close relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boman Irani shares an adorable picture with his mother and this picture is just proof of the special bond.

