5 Actor-Director Reunions We’re All Looking Forward To

Who doesn’t a good comeback story? After all, it’s the coming back of the popular duos that make audiences go wow. The most recent example is that of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand coming together for ‘Fighter’ after the massive success of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. While the movie has turned out to get a mixed response at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Anand’s comeback has been loved by all and sundry.
This was just one of the many other actor-director duos that are going to make a comeback this year. Here’s taking a limpid glance at some such duos that we are excited to see team up again.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s work equation started way after their personal friendship, and since Rohit Shetty made his directorial debut with ‘Zameen’, Ajay Devgn has been more or less a constant in his films. The duo gave the OG cop drama ‘Singham’, which began Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. Now, they’re set to come with its third instalment, and the overall 6th instalment in the cop universe. ‘Singham Again’ sees the actor-director reunite after ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film releases on the Independence Day weekend.
Bejoy Nambiar is known for his niche thrillers and he teamed up with Harshvardhan Rane for the first time in ‘Taish’. It was one of the rare projects which was not only released as a film, but also as a web series, and both had their own specific charm. The duo is now returning for their second collaboration ‘Dange’. The bilingual thriller also stars Ehan Bhat in the Hindi version. ‘Dange’s teaser was released recently and it promises another spine-chilling story from this duo that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
After giving one of the most successful horror-comedy in Indian cinema with ‘Stree’, Amar Kaushik and Rajkummar Rao are set to reunite for the sequel. ‘Stree 2’ has been one of the most awaited sequels of Indian cinema, and fans have been waiting to see what happens next in the storyline ever since the first part was ended in a cliffhanger. ‘Stree 2’ is all set to arrive in theatres on August 31.
Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan isn’t a pairing which is too old, but they achieved blockbuster success with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. It was amidst the lockdown years when the future of Indian theatrical business seemed bleak post the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the duo is set to carry that legacy forward with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The film was originally planned to release on Diwali this year but a new release date is expected to be announced soon as shooting of the project is yet to go on floors.
Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar also is a pairing that’s quite new but they way they managed to have a hold on audiences is something that people everywhere have loved. They gave one of the biggest surprise hits of 2023 with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. After giving a romcom from the heartlands, the duo is reuniting for a period drama ‘Chhava’. Rooted in Marathi history, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will release in theatres on December 6.
Which among these actor-director pairs are you most excited to watch this year? Share your thoughts with us.