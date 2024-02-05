5 Actor-Director Reunions We’re All Looking Forward To

Who doesn’t a good comeback story? After all, it’s the coming back of the popular duos that make audiences go wow. The most recent example is that of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand coming together for ‘Fighter’ after the massive success of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. While the movie has turned out to get a mixed response at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Anand’s comeback has been loved by all and sundry.

This was just one of the many other actor-director duos that are going to make a comeback this year. Here’s taking a limpid glance at some such duos that we are excited to see team up again.