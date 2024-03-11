Wes Studi was the first Indigenous North American actor who was got the Academy Honorary Award, in 2019. He got the award “in recognition of the power and craft he brings to his indelible film portrayals and for his steadfast support of the Native American community''. His speech alsoc caught everyone's attention. The'Avatar' actor said, “From the rolling hills, the plains of North America, to the mountains of Appalachia; from the desert beauty of Navajo Diné Nation to the gritty streets of Los Angeles, and the sound stages of Hollywood wearing motion picture wardrobe — it's been a wild and wonderful ride.”