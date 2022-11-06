Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'What A Magical Girl': Alia Bhatt Posts Immediately After Becoming Mother

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become proud parents to a baby girl. After the delivery, Alia took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers.

Alia-Ranbir
Alia-Ranbir Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 2:13 pm

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become proud parents to a baby girl. After the delivery, Alia took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. 


The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shared a sketch of a lion family of three. The creative also had words written by Alia: "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)."

She added: "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

As soon as Alia shared the news on her Instagram, her friends from the fraternity flooded her with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

TV show host Kapil Sharma wrote in the comments: "Congratulations mummy papa. This is the bestest gift of God you guys are blessed with. Lots of love to little princess, God bless your beautiful family."

Alia and Ranbir's 'Brahmastra' co-star, Mouni Roy also commented: "Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel."

Shweta Bachchan Nand wrote: "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always."

Alia was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. She went into labour around 12 noon, wth Ranbir and mothers-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan waiting outside.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Celebs Girl Child Instagram Post Bollywood Stars Tweet Fans And Followers Film Industry Mumbai City Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live