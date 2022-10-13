‘Vikram Vedha’ To ‘Lust Stories’ – 5 Impactful Performances By Radhika Apte

There is no doubt that Radhika Apte is one of the most exceptional actresses we have in the country. She continues to give some pathbreaking characters and continues to be a favourite for billions of people across the globe. Having worked across genres, formats, and languages, Radhika Apte has not confined herself to any specific stereotype and has been in a league of her own.

Let’s take a look at some of the most impactful performance of Radhika that has truly left a mark.

‘Parched’

Radhika Apte played a bold character of a woman from a small village. She broke all stereotypes with this character. Her powerful character gave many young actresses the confidence to pick up empowering roles and not just be eye candy on screen.

‘Vikram Vedha’

The recently released ‘Vikram Vedha’ saw Radhika Apte portray the role of Priya, the lawyer to ‘Vedha’s character. Radhika Apte gave a strong performance in this two-hero film and her character really stood out.

‘Sacred Games’

Who can forget Radhika Apte’s gritty and fierce role as an agent in Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’. Radhika Apte truly gave a commendable performance.

‘Lust Stories’

This anthology gave Radhika Apte a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Best Actress in 2019. She stunned the audiences with her effortless act and it remains to be a noteworthy performance.

‘Ghoul’

As a fierce, bold officer Radhika Apte stole the show with her act in ‘Ghoul’. At a time when Radhika Apte continues to give many successful shows and films, this remains an important character in her repository.