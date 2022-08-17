‘Udan Patolas’ Cast On How Season 2 Of The OTT Series Is Different, Their Fashion Evolution

'Udan Patolas’ is about the friendship, dreams, and desires of four women who shift to Mumbai from Punjab and the second season of the drama series is an extension of the first season, capturing each character’s love lives and work-life situations. One will see how The 'Patolas' — Apoorva Arora (Punni), Sukhmani Sadana (Lovelle), Poppy Jabbal (Amrit), and Aasttha Ssidana (Noor) - is smoothly balancing their personal and professional lives in this Amazon miniTV series.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Sol Productions, and directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra, Season 2 has 6 episodes filled with some light moments, glamorous characters, and the underlying essence of girl power winning at the end of the day.

Talking more about how season two is different from season 1, Poppy Jabbal says that “season 1 was about establishing the characters and that’s why it had lot more fun and there was lot more comedy. Season 2 is like an insight into every character’s personal life and there is a huge twist that happens in the 6th episode so whatever was supposed to happen to each character doesn’t happen at the end so there is this total shift in what was meant to be and what actually happens so that’s the gist of season 2.”

Sukhmani says that the second season has a lot more soul to it. “It has a lot more friendship and bonding is stronger.”

The leading ladies of the show also spoke about the weirdest thing on the sets that has happened to them.

Aasttha Ssidana says sometimes it became uncontrollable while rehearsing for a scene, particularly the comedy one. “We used to crack up and it took us time to get back to our normal self“. She also said that she had a few male co-stars who had bad body odor and that got weird.

“I had to be very close around him during scenes,” she recalls.

Season 2 is also high on glamour quotient and Sukhmani says that they have defined everyone’s fashion taste differently.

In a time when girl's bonding is becoming a hit formula on the OTT platforms, 'Udan Patolas' with its comedy, drama, and romance is certainly going to add to that list.