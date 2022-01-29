American actress Lana Condor, best known for her role as Lara Jean Covey, in the American romantic comedy series ‘To All the Boys’, has announced her engagement to musician Anthony De La Torre. Condor shared a video of her reaction to the proposal as well as a few photos with her beau, presumably taken post their engagement.

In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen struggling to control her emotions and flashes her ring-adorned finger while music plays in the background.

Condor went on to say that Torre had the ring made by a Vietnamese company run by a woman. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Close Hollywood friends congratulated Condor and her family as soon as they learned of the good news. While co-star Noah Centineo shared the news on his Instagram story, actress Olivia Munn wrote, "CONGRATS!!!"

Actress Rachel Zegler commented on Condor’s post, “"CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD."

Torre, on the other hand, quickly followed suit, posting a special message announcing their engagement. He shared a carousel of photos from their engagement as well as photos from their friendship over the years.

The two have been dating since August 2015, according to Teen Vogue, just a few years before Condor rose to fame as Lara Jean Covey in ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’.

Condor is also known for playing Jubilee in the 2016 superhero film 'X-Men: Apocalypse', 2019's 'Deadly Class', and 2019's 'Alita: Battle Angel', in addition to the 'To All the Boys' movies.

