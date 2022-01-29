Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'To All The Boys' Actress Lana Condor Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre

In the video shared by actress Lana Condor, she can be seen struggling to control her emotions and flashes her ring-adorned finger while music plays in the background.

'To All The Boys' Actress Lana Condor Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre
The couple shared the news on their social media handles - Instagram - @lanacondor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 7:02 pm

American actress Lana Condor, best known for her role as Lara Jean Covey, in the American romantic comedy series ‘To All the Boys’, has announced her engagement to musician Anthony De La Torre. Condor shared a video of her reaction to the proposal as well as a few photos with her beau, presumably taken post their engagement.

In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen struggling to control her emotions and flashes her ring-adorned finger while music plays in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lanacondor

Related stories

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Is Back With Season 3 On Netflix Next Month

'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

Inside Picture From AR Rahman’s Daughter, Khatija Rahman's Engagement Ceremony Goes Viral

Condor went on to say that Torre had the ring made by a Vietnamese company run by a woman. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Close Hollywood friends congratulated Condor and her family as soon as they learned of the good news. While co-star Noah Centineo shared the news on his Instagram story, actress Olivia Munn wrote, "CONGRATS!!!"

Actress Rachel Zegler commented on Condor’s post, “"CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD."

Torre, on the other hand, quickly followed suit, posting a special message announcing their engagement. He shared a carousel of photos from their engagement as well as photos from their friendship over the years.

The two have been dating since August 2015, according to Teen Vogue, just a few years before Condor rose to fame as Lara Jean Covey in ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’.

Condor is also known for playing Jubilee in the 2016 superhero film 'X-Men: Apocalypse', 2019's 'Deadly Class', and 2019's 'Alita: Battle Angel', in addition to the 'To All the Boys' movies.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor Lana Condor Anthony De La Torre Engagement Ceremony To All The Boys
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Joins The 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For Spy-Thriller?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway