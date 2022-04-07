Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
‘The Sopranos’ Actress Rae Allen Dies At 95

Actress Rae Allen, who is most known for her role in 'The Sopranos', passed away. She was 95 years old. She was an alumna of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts class of 1947.

Rae Allen Credit: mubi.com

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:38 am

Actress Rae Allen, who is known for her roles in ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Damn Yankees,’ passed away on Wednesday, April 6. The actress’ representative Kyle Fritz confirmed the news of her death. She was 95 years old.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Fritz spoke about how she represented Allen for 20 years. She also added that she felt privileged to have worked with Allen. “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey,” she said. 

An alumna of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts class of 1947, the late actress was born in Brooklyn in 1926. She studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village and began her acting career in 1958. She played the role of reporter Gloria Thorpe in her first project, the Oscar-nominated musical comedy Damn Yankees. She also was part of ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘Profiles in Courage’. Post this, she was part of films such as Arthur Miller’s ‘The Tiger Makes Out’, Carl Reiner’s ‘Where’s Poppa?’ and Milos Forman’s ‘Taking Off’.

People also remember her for portraying the role of  Judge Betty Small in the 80s, in the show ‘Soap’. This was a parody of daytime soap operas. She also played the role of Ma Keller in Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy feature ‘A League of Their Own’ as well as Lucy Fearing in the series ‘The Fearing Mind’ and Mrs. Sokol in ‘Seinfeld’.

However, she is most known for her role as Aunt Quintina Blundetto in ‘The Sopranos’. She also made appearances in the shows ‘NYPD Blue’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.  

