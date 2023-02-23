Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'The Pope's Exorcist' Trailer Unravels Vatical Conspiracy Through A Young Boy's Possession

Home Art & Entertainment

'The Pope's Exorcist' Trailer Unravels Vatical Conspiracy Through A Young Boy's Possession

The trailer of the film 'The Pope's Exorcist', unravels the terrifying possession of a young boy and an intervention by Father Gabriele Amorth played by the Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe.

The Pope's Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 11:40 pm

The trailer of the film 'The Pope's Exorcist', unravels the terrifying possession of a young boy and an intervention by Father Gabriele Amorth played by the Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe.

The terrifying trailer that dropped on Wednesday pushes the viewers on the edge of their seat.

The film is based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, and follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie has its screenplay written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings.

Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, 'The Pope's Exorcist' features an ensemble cast featuring Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

The film will debut in theatres on April 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Pope's Exorcist Vatican City Russell Crowe Father Gabriele Amorth Academy Awards Julius Avery Michael Petroni R Dean McCreary
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her