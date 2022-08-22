Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Kapil Sharma Gets A Different Look Designed By Ginni Chatrath For New Season

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to return with a new season. Akshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh starrer ‘Cuttputli’ team was seen on the sets of the show. Kapil Sharma was seen sporting a new look for the show.

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma Instagram

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:59 pm

Actor Kapil Sharma and his entire team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ took a break of a few months and went on a tour of the US. The team is finally back in the country and is readying up for a new season of the show. With a new season, comes a new look. The actor-comedian has been given a different look for the new season by his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma took to social media to share the new pic and also informed his fans that the new season is coming up. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

In the picture, Kapil Sharma appears to have lost more weight than the last season. He is sporting a black T-shirt and black trousers. He topped off the look with a white blazer, sunglasses and sneakers. This edgy new look also features a new hairstyle, and his wife has designed the overall look.

As per reports, Krushna Abhishek, who has been an integral part of the last season, is mostly not returning for this new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The team shot an episode for the new season with the cast of ‘Cuttputli’. Akshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh were seen on the sets of the show.

