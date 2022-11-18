Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office Collections: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Crosses Rs 500 Crore-Mark Worldwide 

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, Mani Ratnam's film starring Aishwarya Rai, has turned out to be the second Tamil film to achieve this feat. 

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 2:14 pm

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ released on September 30. The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played other key roles. Also known as ‘PS1’, it tells the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who eventually becomes the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947-1014). 

Ever since its release, the film has been raking in moolah at the domestic and international box office. All thanks to the reviews by the audience and the critics. Now adding to the excitement, the film has joined the prestigious Rs. 500 crore club globally with its worldwide collections. Not just that, ‘PS1’ is the second Tamil film to do so after Rajinikanth's ‘2.0’. 

Coming to Tamil Nadu, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is now the highest grossing film with earnings over Rs 230 crore, thereby surpassing the collections of SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali 2’ as well. 

Ponniyin Selvan: I
Ponniyin Selvan: I Twitter

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed ‘PS1’ crossing the Rs. 500 mark at the worldwide box office. "This week the film enters its 50th day of run in cinemas. It has now crossed Rs. 500 crore globally and continues to run in good numbers of screens everywhere. This is the second Tamil film after 2.0 to collect over Rs. 500 crore at the global box office," Trinath said. 

Other south films that have crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office include ‘RRR’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Baahubali 1 and 2’. ‘PS 1’ also marked Aishwarya Rai's comeback to Tamil cinema after more than a decade, and she played dual roles - Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. 

The second part in the franchise will be released in another six to nine months, as confirmed by Mani Ratnam. The ace filmmaker is also teaming up with Kamal Haasan after a gap of 35 years for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ponniyin Selvan: I Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Mani Ratnam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PS1 Vikram Karthi Trisha RRR KGF 2 Baahubali 1
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History