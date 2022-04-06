‘Naagin’ Actor Vijayendra Kumeria Now Launches His OTT Platform

Actor-producer Vijayendra Kumeria has unveiled his OTT platform, called Flock Entertainment. After becoming a producer, the ‘Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ actor decided to take the next step. He says that the USP of his OTT platform would be the content that is available on it. He says that it has been handpicked and is meaningful based on the taste of Indian viewers.

“I love everything about filmmaking. I am a visionary. I think about the future and want to make good films, series and entertaining content. I think we as Indians should not depend only on international players for entertainment. With our company, we want to make a mark and compete with big players in the industry and offer scope to young creators, actors, writers, directors, technicians, etc. who just need a chance to prove themselves. I do not want to be in the comfort zone of just being an actor,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’.

Acting has made it easier for him to understand the production field better. “Acting is my first love and I will never stop doing that. I have learned everything on the job due to my curious nature and my wish to learn and grow. I have learned writing, direction, editing, and production in the last 10 years and have not wasted my time in just enjoying the glamorous world that I am in,” he adds.

His wife, Preeti Kumeria, has also turned producer. “In reality, she got into production even before I did. Earlier we were not working together but now we have our own production house. Preeti is also on the board of Flock Entertainment and I must say she is doing a great job,” he says.

So what can one expect from Flock Entertainment? “Good, clean, diverse and interesting, entertainment content. There are bigger plans of capturing the pan Indian market and having all the languages spoken in the country. Our objective is to give youth a good platform to showcase their talent. If you are a new-age viewer who wants to get entertained with content that is different from the usual available on the so-called international OTT platform and don’t want to waste your time digging into the confusing cluttered free apps available just switch to Flock. Use it to know it better,” he concludes.